Minister Mutuuzo asks Ugandans to take precaution against Corona Virus

By Robert Segawa

Schools, worship places, and public gatherings have been cautioned to be extra cautious and put in place measures to safeguard masses against Corona virus.

The call was made by State minister for Gender, labor and social development, Hon Peace Mutuuzo during the launch of Inter- Ministerial Forum on Disability inclusion at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Minister Mutuuzo says although Uganda has not yet received any case of Corona virus,we are not immune and that the neighboring countries that already reported cases, so security should be extra cautious in protecting boarders by testing people to see if they have Corona virus before crossing to Uganda.

She encouraged the public to stock more food at home if possible. She also advised people to have enough Sanitizers, wash hands many times as they can using soap as well as stay at home if possible.