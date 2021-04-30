Minister Rukutana acquitted of attempted murder charges

By Sania Babirye

The state minister for labor Mwesigwe Rukutana has been acquitted of all seven charges including attempted murder,assault, causing bodily harm, malicious damage to property and threatening violence to the Ntungamo Chief Magistrate court.

According to Prosecution, the 61 year old Member of Parliament for Rushenyi constituency had alleged committed the said offences after he was arrested with three of his escorts on the 6th of September over violence related charges during the NRM primaries in 2020.

However, Chief magistrate Sarah Kyolya set free Rukutana, after ruling that Prosecution had failed to adduce sufficient evidence to prove the alleged charges.

Prosecution had stated that on the 5th of September 2020 at Kagugu village in the Ntungamo district, unlawfully attempted to cause the death of Rweburungi Daniel alias Dan.

He is also accused of assaulting Niwamanya Justus and causing him bodily harm and damaging his opponent and winner Muhumuza Moses’s car and threatening to kill Niwamanya and Muhumuza on the same day.

However, the two alleged victims who were said to have been in the car that the Minister had shot into refused to appear in court to oin the minister on the alleged charges, forcing the Court to dismiss the said case.

He was remanded to Kitalya Government Prison on the 7th of September after being charged and denied bail before being finally granted bail on the 15th of September 2020.