Minister tasked to explain the fate of candidates on the AFCON tournament team

By Alice Lubwama

Ayivu County Member of Parliament Bernard Atiku has asked Parliament to quickly intervene in the matter of students in candidate classes who are about to miss their final exams which begin on Friday because they have been taken in the camp to prepare for the

under 17 African cup tournament.

Atiku says this is a denial of the right to education, calling the minister of education to guide the country on the matter.

Atiku who is also the chairperson of the Uganda parliamentary forum for children says that although sports is part of education but participating in sports activities should not deny the holistic benefit of the children’s future carrier.

Atiku says some students have already left the country and others are in camps with in the country where they’re not supposed to leave, so it is important that the relevant minister appears explains the fate of these children.

In response, Speaker Kadaga said it was unfortunate that the concerned minister was not in the house, asking the staff of parliament to call the minister to address the matter before the closure of business today.

The international youth football tournament will begin on the 13th of March in Morocco.