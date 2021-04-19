Ministry of health asked to intensify COVAX sensitization

By Phiona Namutebi

The Ministry of Health has been asked to intensify COVID-19 vaccination sensitization among the selected groups in order to improve response.

At a press conference, Olivia Kituyi the Councillor for Older Persons Kampala Central Division said that some of the older persons deep down in villages have no idea about the vaccination exercise that’s why there is low turn up.

Kituyi noted that, as leaders for older persons, they have tried their best to sensitize the elderly but there is a gap that has to be filled by Ministry of Health because they older people trust it more than their leaders.

Kituyi also added that even the little who know about it are scared of getting vaccinated because of the false information they get from rumors about the COVID-19 vaccine therefore this calls for more attention to teach the older persons on how good the vaccine is good for their lives.

Kituyi also sighted scarcity of Geriatricians (health specialists for older persons) as the major cause of the poor health status for older persons in Uganda.

She said that health specialists for the elderly are few in the country yet the elderly are many that is why they fail to address them which hinders appropriate medication.

Even the few geriatricians who exist are so expensive making it hard for the elderly to access them and they end up living a sickly life.