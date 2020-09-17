Ministry of health sets new guidelines for churches

By Deo Wasswa

Ministry of health says, churches will be subjected to limited number of attendants during church services once the president announces the reopening of places of worship as one of major guideline to avoid the spread of Corona virus.

According to Richard Okwi, head of social behavior change department and communications officer in charge of public health emergency at ministry of health, each service will comprise of 100 members, hence encouraging churches to consider conducting multiple services to cater for demand.

He made the remarks while facilitating a team of clergies under the Christian ecumenical council of Uganda on standard operating procedures that churches must undergo to avoid spreading of COVID-19 once they resume.

According to him, church programs will also not remain the same as overnights will be prohibited in order to comply with curfew guideline.

He adds that so far the ministry of health has met churches under inter religious council of Uganda, the Adventist, the Christian ecumenical council of Uganda and they yet to meet Muslim fraternity while training clergies on maters concerning with COVID-19 prevention and management.

One Saturday 19, September President Museveni will be addressing the nation on maters to do with COVID-19.