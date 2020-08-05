Ministry of health starts distribution of masks in Kampala

By Robert Segawa

The Ministry if health has started the distribution of face masks in Kampala metropolitan area.

According to permanent secretary Ministry of health Diana Atwiine says the process had to kick off last weekend but authorities in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono requested for more time to plan their delivery.

She says the ministry has sent over five million pieces of face masks in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono.

Dr Atwiine adds that the Ministry has so far distributed over 13 million masks in 30 districts.