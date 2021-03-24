Ministry of health starts immunizing Uganda Police

By Robert Segawa

Ministry of Health has kicked of the immunization exercise against COVID-19 for Uganda Police Force.

The launch of the exercise was officiated by the Chief of Joint Security, Maj Gen Jack Bakashumba who took the first jab at the police headquarters in Naguru.

Speaking to directors and commanders, Bakashumba urged them to encourage their juniors to be vaccinated because it is for their own safety as Uganda continues with the Corona virus fight.

Bakashumba applauded the Police Force’s doctors whom he said have ensured the force is the least affected among government institutions.

AIGP Dr. Moses Byaruhanga, the Police Director in charge of medical services said they received 20,000 doses of the vaccine but noted these would go to foot soldiers first before others are catered for.

According to Byaruhanga officers who carry out operations, those on counters and those above the age of 50 as well as officers with underlying health conditions will be the first ones to be vaccinated during the exercise that will start in Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Byaruhanga said they have started with Kampala Metropolitan Police because it has many Police officers as well as a center for people from all corners of the country putting them at risk of contracting the virus.

He said the exercise will later be rolled out in border districts and those along major highways.