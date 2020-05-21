Ministry of health warns public to be mindful of the quality of masks

By Alice Lubwama

The Ministry of health has issued guidelines for making masks stressing that masks made out of cotton clothing has the ability to protect one from infections by 95%.

Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng says that while Government is in the process of distributing free masks, Ugandans are free to buy masks from other sources but must ensure that they meet the set standards.

The minister says that those intending to make their own masks must ensure that they have good quality materials especially cotton and filters.

Dr Aceng has also advised the public to make sure that masks are washed and ironed before being used the next day

She has also guided on when a person should wear a mask.