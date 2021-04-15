Missing persons hiding in villages – Odongo

By Edwin Muhumuza

The minister of Internal affairs Gen. Jeje Odong says Intelligence reports indicate many of the missing persons allegedly kidnapped by security operatives, could be hiding in villages and other areas for fear of being arrested for various offences committed.

This while appearing on the floor of parliament to answer to concerns raised by Kiira Municipality MP, Semujju Nganda and Masaka Municipality MP, Mathias Mpuga who dispute the government list of 177 missing persons and yet over 423 people are reported missing.

The minister notes that of the 423 persons list presented by Hon. Mathias Mpuga, 58 have been released or on remand. 365 have not been verified because that list did not indicate time,location of arrest.

In his list of individuals arrested since 18th November 2021 to date, 269 cases involving riotous situations in the country were registered. 0f these; 775 were taken to court, 4 cases have been concluded by the Resident State Attorney, 90 cases are still under inquiry.

He further added that 1035 suspects were arrested and of that number 901 have been charged in court (including Hon Robert Kyagulanyi) 734 were remanded, 167 released on court bail, 113 were released on police bond (including Hon Patrick Oboi Amuriat), 21 cleared and released by police

According to Hon. Odongo ,51 were convicted and sentenced as follows:28 – Community service,20 – caution ,3- imprisonment ,54 persons died including 4 male, 06 female and 03 male juveniles and of the 45 males one was a victim of car accident – car no. UAW 827N.

At least 458 Ugandans are missing from their families and their whereabouts remained unknown, according to records provided by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

A copy of a list of missing persons prepared by NUP, which Capital FM has seen, however contains names of only 243 people which we cannot independently verify.

Mr David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP secretary general said that they are pushing for the release of these people at all costs because they don’t have any case to answer.

‘We have waited for the government to release the official list of the missing people but they are going around corners and we must take an initiative’ he said.

The alleged disappearances of citizens, which the late Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga two months ago said mirrored the ‘dark days’ of past regimes, has raised concerns about the state of human security in the country, eroding what the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has proclaimed for years as its gain.

President Museveni has since said the people presumed to have disappeared were alive and in custody of security forces, and his directive to have them released or charged in court has yet to be implemented fully.