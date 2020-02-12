lost
February 12, 2020

Missing Reverend found alive and well

By Robert Segawa

The Reverend Isaac Mwesigwa a resident of Kasaka Gomba was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday night has been found alive.

Mwesigwa was discovered in Soroti and is currently in the hands of Archibishop of the church of Uganda the Rt Reverend Stanley Ntagali.

Mwesigwa was allegedly kidnapped by armed criminals at Misindye last Sunday on his way to Uganda Christian University Mukono.

His car registration number UAR 468D Toyota Raum was on Tuesday found abandoned at Seeta with all his belonging.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the development saying he was found with a friend.

