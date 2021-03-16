Mobile money agent sent to jail for stealing client’s money

By Sania Babirye

A 35 year old woman and money agent who allegedly stole two million shillings from her client has been remanded to Kigo government prison.

The suspect identified as Nabaweesi Anna Mary a resident of Kamwokya Central division in Kampala district has appeared before city hall court grade one Magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise who charged her with the offence of theft.

She has however denied the said and remanded until the 25th of this month for trial.

Prosecution states that on the 12th of January 2021 at Kamwokya Central division stole two million shillings from a one Nakumba Sylvia.