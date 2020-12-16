kaine
Muhoozi Kainerugaba named new SFC boss

By Robert Segawa

The commander in Chief who is also president, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has made changes in the top security organs.

The development comes less than a month to the 2021 general election.

The UPDF deputy spokesman Lt. Col Deo Akiiki confirmed this afternoon that the president has appointed Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba as his new Special Force Commander ( SFC).

Akiiki adds that Maj General Sabiiti Muzeeyi who has been the deputy Inspector General of police have been redeployed to the General headquarters and he is being replaced by Maj General Paul Lokech who is also being replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi.

