MUK university official acquitted of attempted rape

By Sania Babirye

A senior administrative officer from Makerere University has been acquitted of an attempted rape charge against a former student by Buganda road court.

In May 2018, Edward Kisuza who was working in the college of computing and information science as a registrar was remanded to Luzira prison after being charged with attempted rape and indecent assault.

Chief magistrate Miriam Akello has dismissed the attempted rape charge on grounds that prosecution failed to prove the said charge.

However, the court has found guilty Kisuza of indecent assault and ordered him to pay a fine of four million shillings or in default serve two years in Luzira prison.

Edward Kisuza’s troubles stemmed from video that was circulated on social media showing him indecently assaulting a student from his office.

The victim testified in court that on that fateful day, she had gone to pick her transcript after graduating when the convict locked her in his office and started to assault her.

On the 13th of April 2018, kisuze was arrested by police after his victim recorded uploaded a video on social network showing him attempting to have sexual intercourse with her within room 507 at the Makerere Senate building.