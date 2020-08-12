Mukitale wants candidates to raise debate on why Uganda has failed to reach middle Income status

By Alice Lubwama

Bulisa county legislator Mukitale Birahwa appeals to candidates aspiring for all leadership positions to use the campaigns to raise debate on why the country has failed to meet the middle income status.

Mukitale says that the Government of Uganda through the ministry of finance promised that the country will be able to attain middle income status by 2020 but with COVID 19 pandemic it’s not possible.

He now wants those who want to be elected into leadership in the forthcoming elections to give solutions on what should be done to sustain the economy.

The World Bank clas­si­fies coun­tries with Mid­dle In­come Sta­tus as those whose cit­i­zen’s av­er­age in­come is be­tween USD 1,000 to 12,000.

According to the State of Uganda Population report 2019, more than half of the population is younger than the age of 15 and this translates into a high dependence ratio. This in turn places significant pressure on families which would have spent on profitable ventures that would have increased the country’s GDP growth rate.