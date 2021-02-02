Mukono municipality in move to improve town’s outlook

By Deo Wasswa



The Mukono Municipal council Authority has threatened to destroy the dilapidated commercial buildings in the town to allow the business community operate in a safe and attractive environment.

Nanyonga Seruwagi, the Deputy town clerk Mukono Municipal council made the remarks while receiving a donation of paint worth 15 million shillings from the Managing Director of Plascon-Uganda Mr. Santosh Gunte. The paint will be used to face lift the Mukono police station, because the Municipal’s order will also government owned structures that do not meet the required standards.

Nanyonga said that the municipality sat and passed a resolution that will ensure that all structures in Mukono town meet the set standard of commercial buildings.

“We have communicated to some of them, instructing them to improve on face of their buildings as well as reconstruct the ones in sorry state, we hope they will be able to comply with the guidance and instruction and of course we need to work together and convince them that it is important to make an improvement upon their building.” she said.

She has also commended Plascon Uganda for the good gesture of supporting the municipal council through donating paint to Mukono central police station. Given that the police is situated in the middle of Mukono town, the donation is timely and she is optimistic that it will give a new face to the police building.

Mr. Santosh Gunte noted that the donation is in line with the company’s social corporate responsible policy.