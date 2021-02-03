Museveni has 10 days to respond to the election petition

By Sania Babirye

The Supreme court has given president Museveni 10 days within which to respond to an election petition challenging his 14th January 2021 presidential win by National unity platform party president Robert Kyangulanyi over electoral malpractices.

This is after the supreme court served summons required him to defend himself over the alleged irregularities.

The petition and the summons have been served to president Museveni through a lawyhis lawyers of Kiryawa and Karugire company Advocates(KK) Isingoma Esau.

These have filed a formal notice to the top Court indicating that they have instruction to represent president Museveni in the petition.

Lumumba has further revealed that Advocates from KK have been instructed by Museveni to represent him.

The registrar of the court Harriet Sanyu Nalukwago has presided over the receiving ceremony.

Kyagulanyi in his petition states that Museveni’s election was invalid on grounds that it was not conducted in accordance with the principles laid down in the Constitution, the Presidential elections act and other relevant laws and that the noncompliance affected the results in substantial manner.

In the said petition, Kyagulanyi who came second lists 26 grounds upon which he asks the Supreme court to nullify the election of president Museveni, ban him from ever participating in any organised election, prohibit the Army from active involvement in the electoral process and costs he has spent on preparing and presenting this petition.

In his 49 paged affidavit accompanying the petition , Kyagulanyi states that the Attorney General and the Electoral commission failed to make necessary amendments within the law to ensure a free and fair election hence giving incumbent Museveni an advantage .

He complains of multiple voting , numerous arrests of him and his supporters, regional coordinators , uttering of derogatory statements to demean him before his supporters and police denying him access to his party headquarters / tally centre.

The other responds including EC and attorney General have already received their summons.