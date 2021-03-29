Museveni to meet Oulanya and Kadaga

By Alice Lubwama

The NRM National chairman President Yoweri Museveni is expected this afternoon to meet both the speaker Rebecca Kadaga and deputy Jacob oulanyah over the speaker ship race.

According to sources at parliament, the president will be meeting leaders of both camps majorly to ask them to refrain from the raging war of words that he thinks will divide the NRM party members.

While meeting the legislators from Busoga region on Sunday, Speaker Rebecca Kadaga said she was not interested in the office of vice president as some people have suggested to her .

Kadaga said she wants to remain speaker where she can make decisions for the country.

She also dismissed claims that she doesn’t deserve to get a political position because her region Busoga didn’t vote for President Museveni in the just concluded elections.

She added that this was the first time the Northern region where her opponent Jacob Oulanyah comes from has ever voted for the ruling Government yet Busoga has continuously voted for the party.

The president is also expected to meet the NRM MPs elect in the 11th parliament who have expressed interest to stand for the position of deputy speaker .

Among those who have shown interest include Robinah Rwakojo, Anita Among, Eric musana , David Bahati and Jacob Oboth Oboth.