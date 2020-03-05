Museveni says violence against women and girls is cowardice

By Daudi Zirimala

President Yoweri Museveni has expressed his support for the United Nations and European Union’s Spotlight Initiative aimed at eliminating violence against women and girls by 2030, describing violence against women and girls as an act of cowardice and criminal.

He says Government has put in place the necessary legal framework and remedies to gender-based violence including ensuring women empowerment.

The President was speaking during a meeting he held with a delegation of Envoys of the United Nations (UN) and European Union (EU) at State House, Entebbe where he informed the delegation that by introducing universal education and women empowerment programmes, women are able to make their own independent decisions.