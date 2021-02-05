Museveni supports Chief justice’s idea to have magistrates in all districts

By Sania Babirye

President Museveni welcomes a request by chief Justice Alifonse Owiny Dolo to have at least one Magistrate in all of the 146 districts in Uganda.

While presiding over the 2021 annual new law year here in Kampala, President Museveni said that government will be ready to pay the magistrates because its important to have enough judicial officers in the delivery of justice.

He says the total number of 2000 magistrate coordinated by one chief magistrate at every district is feasible and government will see that the proposal is put into vacation.

President Museveni has further called upon the judiciary to deliver justice to Ugandans efficiently now that government has been able to work on their retirement plan.

He noted that despite many challenges that the country is facing, Uganda is not under collapsing and that he will be sitting with government to find solutions for some of the problems that the judiciary is facing including having vehicles for those judicial officers without them stating that it is not fair that new MPs are given a lot of money to buy cars while judicial officers don’t have car.

He has further pledged to help the judiciary have a respectable headquarter.