Museveni to use spies to curb on rising food prices

By Annah Nafula

The president of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked traders in particular those who are selling food stuff to stop hiking prices. While speaking to the Nation in his forth National address on COVID19, the president expressed disappointment in fellows who are increasing the prices of food stuffs that he says are grown in the country.

“I have two options for those ones, I will send spies who will pretend to be buying, if they find that you have hiked food prices, your license will be revoked.” He said.

The president also said that as an alternative measure he will be looking at finding NRM cadres who will sell the same food at parallel prices so that the traders don’t take advantage of Ugandans in this period.

During the same address, the president encouraged Ugandans to use local soaps and water to wash their hands as much as they can. He said they should not pay so much attention to sanitizers but continue to use local soaps which he stressed kills the virus once correctly applied with water.

“We are also still closely observing public transport, if the situation gets worse, we might stop public transport.” The president said.

The president said he was a looking at the option of reviving the road master bicycle factory in Luwero so as they can manufacture bicycles for Ugandans. He says the beauty about using bicycles is, one chooses the company they move with and cycling is healthier than sitting in a vehicle.

Until now, Ministry of Health has reported 9 cases of COVID19 victims in Uganda, in his speech the president said all these were being managed and were responding well to treatment.

“The people who escape and try to hide are endangering themselves and others unnecessarily.There is a possibility that you can treated” he said.

The president has reminded Ugandans to not allow anybody coughing or sneezing near you. He has advised operators of public transport systems not to allow such people in the vehicles.

He is also discouraging members of the public against doing anything without washing their hands with soap and water. Lastly he has implored the public to desist from touching their eyes, nose and mouth since the virus attacks and thrives in these soft skins/tissues.