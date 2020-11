Museveni warns rioters

By Daudi Zirimala

The president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni warns that those attacking NRM people in Kampala area, will soon lose appetite.

Speaking at a campaign meeting in Kotido, Museveni said that those protesting have entered an area that is known to him and will not be tolerated.

He notes that Uganda has lost a number of people to COVID-19 including high profile politicians and scientists. Everybody must respect the rules in order to overcome this virus.