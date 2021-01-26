Museveni warns against sectarian politics

By Phiona Namutebi



The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has discouraged Ugandans from participating in sectarian politics saying that undermines the development of the country.

Speaking at the Liberation day Celebrations held at the the Entebbe state House gardens today, Museveni noted that in the recently concluded elections citizens did not vote for people with ability but instead voted for those they liked.

He added that this may affect the development of the country since those that were voted into places of power have no heart and potential to take Uganda forward.

At the same function, the president warned citizens against engaging in acts of violence saying those that dare to will be handled.