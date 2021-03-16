Musherure Kuteesa’s Mawokota North victory challenged

Isima Dibia Wagaba a former Mawogola North MP seat contestant in Sembabule district who came second last with only 72 votes has petitioned the high Court challenging the victory of Shartis Musherure Kutesa who beat Wagaba and five other contestants when she was declared winner with 17,274 votes

In his application in which he is also suing the electoral commission, Wagaba claims massive electoral Malpractices and irregularities including vote staffing,

Which he says affected the credibility of the elections and the final results.

In his sworn in affidavit, Wagaba is accusing the Electoral commission of failing to conduct the said election in compliance with the electoral laws and regulations.

He further alleges that there were voter intimidation, alteration of results on the declaration forms, ferrying of voters and voters bribery in Musherure’s favor.

He also claims that in some places the number of ballots cast at some polling stations were more that the actual total number of voters and that the electoral commission deployed only NRM leaning polling agents in favor of Musherure.

He now wants Court to nullify Musherure’s victory and hold fresh elections.

Wagaba was second last and only pulled 72 votes against Musherure who was declared winner with 17,274 votes, with her closet rival Salim Kisekka coming in second with 2,544 votes,followed by NUPs Henry Nyanzi who pulled 2,346 votes,Independent Catherine Nakayiza with 2,025 votes,Hilkary Tukundane with 138 votes and FDCs Moses Lyazi with 83 votes.