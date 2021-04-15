Musumba asks court to allow her use alternative means to serve Kadaga

By Sania Babirye

The Jinja High Court has set the 21st of April to rule on an application in which Forum for Democratic Change’s Salam Musumba is seeking a substituted legal order to allow her serve the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga a copy of the Election Petition challenging her victory for the Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament through other means.

This is after Musumba’s lawyer John Isabirye told court that he has failed to serve Kadaga personally or anyone close to her with the said petition asking court to allow them to serve Kadaga through other means including through newspapers.

However, Kadaga’s Lawyer Opio Emmanuel, asked judge Fred Waninda to dismiss the said petition on grounds that the petitioners failed to prove that they have failed to serve Kadaga personally.

Opio further asked court to dismiss the said petition on grounds that it lacked merit.

Kadaga defeated her two contenders with 92,388 votes with Musumba coming in second with 26,851 votes while, NUPs Nabirye Brenda pulled 10,760 votes.