Musumba substituted legal order allowed

By Sania Babirye



Jinja High Court Eve Luswata has allowed Forum For Democratic change Salam Musumba’s application for a substituted legal order to serve incumbent and also speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga a copy of her Election Petition challenging her victory as the Kamuli Woman Member of A parliament through news papers.

This is after Musumba petitioned court on grounds that they have failed to personally reach Kadaga or those closet to her to serve her with the said copy as required by the law.

On the 15th of April, Kadaga’s Lawyer Opio Emmanuel, asked court to dismiss the said petition on grounds that the petitioners failed to prove that they have failed to serve her personally.

Kadaga defeated her two contenders with 92,388 votes with Musumba coming in second with 26,851 votes while, NUPs Nabirye Brenda pulled 10,760 votes.

But being dissatisfied with the results, Musumba challenged Kadaga’s victory accusing Kadaga and the Electoral commission of grounds that the said elections were not conducted in accordance with the electoral laws.

In the said petition, Musumba through her lawyers of Isabirye& Company Advocates acusses Kadaga and her agents of committing several electoral Mal practices including voter bribery and voter rigging.

She wants court to nullify Kadaga’s victory and declare her winner or in the alternative orders fresh elections.