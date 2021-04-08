Mwijukye asks scientists to do extensive research on heart disease

By Phiona Namutebi

The Buhweju County Member of Parliament Mwijukye Francis has urged Ugandan medics to put more effort researching on the heart problem that has claimed the lives of many Ugandans.

Mwijukye said that researchers should give more attention to investigating on what causes this disease and how it can be prevented so that government gets a remedy to reduce its effect on the citizens, mostly the old aged.

He added that the rate at which the heart disease is killing people has increased, it is a call for researchers to weigh in on the problem in order to save Ugandans

Mwijukye also advised religious leaders to emulate Late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga by always speaking the truth so as they can transform the country.

Religious leaders should not fear tackling the country’s problems as long as it is aimed at changing people’s lives for the better.

He further says, the fact that religious leaders are so much believed in, if they truthfully talk about the immoral activities in the society, people can easily change.

He however criticized government officials who attack religious leaders that talk about political issues saying that if these leaders can pray for our country, they can as well advocate for good governance policies.