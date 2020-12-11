Nabbi omukazi remanded

By Sania Babirye

Buganda road court has sent on remand at Kigo government prison Margaret Kayima commonly known as Nabbi Omukazi over a 4.5 billion shillings allegedly masterminded by pastor Siraj Ssemanda.

This is after grade one magistrate Dorothy Bagyenyi charged her with conspiracy to commit felony by allegedly helping pastor Siraje Ssemanda to escape from Uganda to Tanzania.

According to the charge sheet, pastor Siraj, pastor Mondo, Arinaitwe and others still at large between 2017 and 2019 around Luwero and Kampala conspired to commit a felony to wit obtaining money by false pretense she Nabbi Omukazi on the 15th day of November 2020 between Kampala and Mutukula border in Kyotera district assisted pastor Siraj whom to her knowledge was guilty of an offence in order to help him escape an offence.

Prosecution states that in the month of February 2018 at various Pentecostal Churches and schools in Tororo district with intent to defraud pastor Sirak and others including those still on the run obtained 82,555,000 shillings from Geoffrey Owor Sues , a pastor and coordinator of all Pentecostal Churches in Tororo pretending that they would in turn pay half bursary school fees to various student/pupil, help build up churches and give the faithful start up capital for business whereas not.

Prosecution adds that between May and November 2018 at Revival Church in Bombo with intend to defraud, pastor Ssemanda obtained millions of shillings from several school directors and church followers by falsely pretending that he was going to give their students half bursary fees and money to start up businesses.

Court ha now summoned Pastor Mondo of the Empowerment Christian Center Church International to appear in Court on the 22nd of December 2020 to take plea.