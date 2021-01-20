Nabila calls out EC for mixing up ballot boxes

By Alice Lubwama

The National Unity Platform ( NUP) candidate for the position of Lord Mayorship Nabila Nagayi Ssempala says she expects to win today’s elections although there have been incidents intended to frustrate the voters.

She made the remarks just after casting her vote at katuso church of Uganda in Buziga Makidye division.

She says apart from some malpractices being registered at some polling stations, the electoral commission has intentionally frustrated the voters by mixing up ballot boxes from one polling station to another which has delayed voting in some areas.

How ever the turn up of voters in Makidye division is generally low compared to the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Kampala central mp Mohammed Nsereko say the turn is also low in his constituency appealing to people of Kampala to come and participate in the election saying the leaders being selected today are very crucial because they are directly responsible for delivery of services in the city.