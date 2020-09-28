Nabilah set to stand for mayorship on NUP ticket

By Robert Segawa

Kampala woman member of Parliament Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala has been nominated to contest for Kampala lord mayor ticket for the opposition national unity party.

Nabilah Nagayi was competing against one Ssali Shudrah who scored 87, while Nabilah scored 166 out of 200.

According to the parties electoral boss Mercy Walukamba, Nabilah’s responses were impressive to the panel, but she now awaits confirmation by the platform board to hold the party flag.

The city’s mayor race on NUP ticket was set back following the withdraw of Kawempe north MP Latif Ssebagala sighting the need to promote working relationship among opposition.

Nabilah Nagayi will now face off with incumbent Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago FDC, Dan Kazibwe aka Raggae De NRM , and Beatrice Kayanja on DP ticket.