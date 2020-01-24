Nalongo Nana returns to police to file a case

By Deo Wasswa

Anette Namata a.k.a Nalongo Nnana, a human rights activist has today stormed at central police station in Kampala demanding for justice.

Carrying her baby, Annette stormed the police after denied opportunity several times to register a case where she claim to have been beaten by police officers last year at Naguru police headquarters as she was trying to demonstrate against the way Uganda police was brutalizing Bobi wine and other opposition members.

Nalongo says after she was buttered by police officers, she lost her uterus and also delivered a premature baby.

Nalongo was taken inside the Central Police Station to avoid causing more chaos.

She had come to CPS with her Lawyers Gawaya Tegule to assist her file the case