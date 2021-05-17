National livestock census postponed

By Edwin Muhumuza



The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry ( MAAIF) has postponed the livestock census to May 24th to June 4th 2021 across the country.

‘The change was occasioned by the two public holidays this week that affected the delivery of materials and the recruitment exercise.’ according to a statement signed by Edgar Mbahamiza, the communications manager.

Enumeration had earlier been scheduled to take place between the 17th to 28th May covering all the 135 districts of Uganda as of June 2019.

‘We shall be collecting data from household based farms as well as private large scale institutional farms’ said Chris Mukiza, the Executive Director of the Bureau, adding that data collected will be held confidential.

The indicators derived from the national livestock census will help in understanding of the performance of livestock activities in the country in order to inform evidence based planning, investment decisions, policy formulations and interventions for promoting the subsector, Mukiza added.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, the state minister for animal industry, Bright Rwamirama said the process is intended to establish credible statistics at a cost Shs11.5bn.

Uganda last conducted a livestock census in 2008