New curriculum to support a student centered education

By Deo Wasswa

Minister for Education and Sports, Janet Kataha Museveni is optimistic that the newly revised Education curriculum will address the poor performance of students in some parts of the country.

The minister made the remarks during the release of senior four examination results 2019.

Mrs Museveni says that the ministry of education has intensively trained lead facilitators, national trainers and master trainers who will train a total of 20,000 senior one teachers on the new curriculum.

She says the new revised curriculum will be more student inclusive education not teacher cantered as the old one.

She said this at the release of Uganda Certificate of Education examination results for candidates who sat in 2019. A total of 333060 candidates appeared for the examination.

The results show that the overall performance improved with 92.2% passing compared to 87.2% in 2018.

A total of 27842 made have scored first grade, 58575 in second grade,77289 in this grade,143218 in fourth grade well as a total of 26136 failed exams.

The best performed subject was Islam, followed by physics, Mathematics in third , Geography subject in fourth followed by CRE in fifth.

The results have also indicate improvement in subjects such as Biology, Geography, Agriculture and Chemistry unlike previous years.

Female candidates have continued to perform better than male candidates in English language well as male performed better than female candidates in mathematics and other science subjects.

A total of 1262 examination results have been withheld by UNEB due to suspected malpractices.

A total of 410 special Needs education candidates appeared for 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education exams, 36 were blind, 87 with low vision, 60 were deaf, the dyslexics were 26, and those with physical handicapped and with other forms of disability that only needed to be given extra time were 123.

The best candidate in the special needs category is Nyamuhaki Godwin, a deaf candidate from St Henry’s college Kitovu, Masaka district after scoring 13 points in the best 8 subjects, Tukei Timothy Alfred from Munta Royal college in Bombo, a deaf candidate scored 14 points emerged second.

In Luzira, prison 49 candidates registered for examination, 48 candidates sat and 9 obtained division 2, 14 in division 3, 23 in division 4 and only two failed.

