New documentation manual to aid reporting of political violence cases

By Alice Lubwama

The African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims has launched a documentation tool that will guide victims of torture to report their experiences and health consequences to the authorities during and after the elections.

The head of programs at the center Esther Nabwire says although this particular election period has been very volatile and tense ,the center has received only 20 cases of political violence since September last year to date yet they are many out there.

She adds that the awareness campaign they have launched will encourage the public to report the torture cases so that they can be helped to access justice.

She also says that because of limited awareness coupled with fear of the consequences a number of torture cases have gone unreported.

Nabwire now says that the center is prepared to support the victims as they expect the cases of torture to spike.

“We want to be prepared as an organization so that our professionals are available to provide the services to Ugandans.” Nabwire said .