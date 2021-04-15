New East African Court of Justice Judges inducted

By Sania Babirye

The Eight new judges of the East African Court of Justice have been inducted in a ceremony presided over by Ag. Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya Hon Justice Philomena Mwilu who was represented by Justice Smokin Wanjala Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya.

The Ceremony took place at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

His Lordship Mwilu congratulated the New Judges upon their appointments to a prestigious Court, noting that the role of the Court is critical to the promotion of regional integration and good governance in Eastern Africa.

He added that their appointments is recognition of their knowledge, expertise and experience in the applicable law for the resolution of potential disputes and challenges that are bound to rise in the course of the implementation of the Treaty for the EAC.

The President of the Court Justice Nestor Kayobera expressed his gratitude for the induction which at end of the 5 days the new judges will have benefited great shared experiences with the retired and current Judges of the Court who are facilitating.

Those who attended the induction included the the outgoing President Hon Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, outgoing Principal Judge Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi, Retired Principal Judge Justice Jean Bosco Butasi and retired Judge Hon Aaron Ringera.

The 8 judges include justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire of Uganda who was appointed as vice president of the court and Justice Richard Wabwire Wejuli as judge First Instance Division .

These were appointed during the 21st EAC Heads of State Summit held virtually on the 28th of February.

Other justice appointed include and Justice Nestor Kayobera from the Republic of Burundi as a Judge of the Appellate Division and designated as the Judge President who has replaced His Lordship Justice Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja from the Republic of Rwanda whose tenure ended in November 2020.

Justice Geoffrey replaced Justice Liboire Nkurunziza from the Republic of Burundi whose tenure ended in June 2020, justice Yohane Masara Principal Judge from the United Republic of Tanzania replaced Justice Monica Mugenyi from the Republic of Uganda whose term ended in November 2020.

Justice Audace Ngiye from the Republic of Burundi who is the now Deputy Principal Judge replaced Justice Dr Faustin Ntezilyayo who was appointed the Chief Justice of Rwanda.

Lady Justice Anita Mugeni Judge Appellate Division from Republic of Rwanda has replaced Justice Ugirashebuja, while justice Kathurima M’noti Judge Appellate Division from the Republic of Kenya replaced Justice Aaron Ringera whose tenure ended in April 2020.

Justice Richard Muhumuza Judge First Instance Division from the Republic of Rwanda replacing Justice Dr Ntezilyayo.