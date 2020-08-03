A new female Rhino calf has been born

By Patricia Osman

There is joy and excitement at the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary following the birth of a female calf now named Rhoda.

Executive Director Angela Genada says 8 year old Laloyo who was also born at the sanctuary gave birth on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 pm to a strong health calf.

She adds that any baby is welcome to the breeding program however, a female one brings bigger celebration because these carry forward the Rhinos numbers in Uganda.

“The female ratio at the sanctuary is not as good as we would like it to be so we are very excited that it is a female, bringing the total number of female rhinos to 13.” says Angie.

Angie also told Capital FM that they really need more of these to be able to get the numbers bigger, we can then re-introduce some to the national parks.

Both the mother and baby are in good health, Rhoda who is just a day old is strong and drinks well.

Ziwa Rhino sanctuary is located in Nakasongola district and is the only place where you will be able to see rhinos in the wild.