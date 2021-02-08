New insititute named after Kadaga to train legislators

By Alice Lubwama



Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has launched an institute named after her “Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga to train MPS, local council leaders and other legislators in the East African region.

Launching the institute, Kadaga said that it had been discovered that one week orientation is not enough to train legislators as many tend to forget what they have been learned after a month .

“The institute will be a one-stop specialized resource center for training and capacity development of Members and Staff of Parliament of Uganda, Local Councils and other Legislatures within the East Africa region.’ She said

Speaking at the launch, the Chairperson for the Institute also Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal says this institute will prove to Ugandans that the leadership of women matters a lot which has translated the leadership of legislature.

The Institute will be managed by 6 board-members chaired by Dokolo District Woman MP Cecilia Ogwal.

The institute will train about 527 MPs who are about to be sworn in this year to sit in the 11th parliament.

The 11th parliament will have directly elected MPs, Woman MPs, MPs Youth representatives for Persons with Disabilities MPs for Workers, MPs for Older Persons; and representatives of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).