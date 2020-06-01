New program to help Kasese flood victims launched

The Forum for Democratic Change has launched an appeal called RESTORING HOPE AND LIVES to aid the People of Kasese now living in desperate conditions in camps following the recent flooding.

On the 25th of March this year, about 125000 people were left displaced and others lost their lives after rivers including Nyamughasana, Mubuku, Lhubiriha and Nyamwamba burst their banks causing heavy flooding.

The flooding also left a number of bridges connecting villages in Kilembe, Karambi, Bugoye, Maliba, Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, Karusandara, Kyarumba, Ibanda, Kyanya Town Council and the three divisions of Kasese Municipality destroyed.

Since then, government has set up a total of 35 camps for the displaced families as it continues to search for the missing remains of the deceased.

FDC, President Patrick Oboi Amuriat is now calling upon any Uganda to donate food, clothing and any financial assistance to the said cause to help the affected people in Kasese and Bundibugyo.

The party has however criticized the ruling government of failing to prepare for such disasters that FDC says are predictable.