New Stanbic contactless visa card to curb fraud

By Alice Lubwama

In a bid to reduce on COVID 19 infections, Stanbic bank Uganda has introduced a visa card contactless visa card which customers will just tap on a point of sale machine without inserting it to do a low valve payment transaction.

Speaking at the launch of these cards at game store Lugogo kampala the head of personal banking at stanbic bank Israel Arinaitwe said that the contactless cards will replace the visa cards and these will be at all merchant outlets including retail stores, fast food restaurants convenience stores and point of sale machines, locally and globally.

The contactless visa cards do not require a customer to hand it in to cashier, enter a pin or sign a slip while making a payment transactions.

Arinaitwe says that unlike the visa card which has been taking up to seconds to complete a transaction the contactless card will only take ten seconds to complete a transaction.

He said that the customers will provided with a bio metric digital identification to use when performing any transactions as a measure to safeguard them from fraudsters.