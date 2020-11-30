New Zealand national granted bail

By Sania Babirye

A 61 year old New Zealand National charged with issuing a bounced cheques amounting to 300mshs has been granted bail by Buganda road court.

Engineer Collins Alexander Cox was remanded to Kitalya government prison on the 21st of September after pleading not guilty to the said offence by chief magistrate Miriam OkelloAyo.

He has been ordered to pay two million cash, deposit his passport with court, while his sureties have been each bonded UGX 50million non cash.

He returns to court on the 28th of December 2020 for mention of his case.

He is alleged to have issued a one Kato James two bounced cheques to be drawn from an account at Church House Equity Bank (U) Ltd in Kampala; without reasonable grounds to believe that there was sufficient funds to pay the said money.

He maintains that he issued the said cheques under duress.