Newly formed cities to get UGX48 Bn to cater for infrastructure

By Robert Segawa

Government is set to give 48 billion shillings to each of the new created cities in the country.

Seven municipalities will attain city status effective for July 1st 2020 include Masaka, Mbale, Mbarara, Arua, Gulu, Fort Portal and Jinja.

According to the chairperson of the Urban Authority Association Majid Batambuze, this will help in infrastructure development.

Batambuze who is also the Mayor of Jinja one of municipality elevated to city said the Ministry of finance has got the instruction to release the money.

He however adds that there are some disagreements with in the leadership of the newly created cities which will be a threat to the early release of the money for work to start in the approved cities that set to be operationalized on 1st July 2020.