NGOs asked to give comprehensive reports on suspension of DGF activities

By Alice Lubwama

The National Bureau for Non-governmental organisations has asked all NGOs affected by the suspension of the Democratic Governance Facility( DGF) activities in the country to prepare reports highlighting the nature and importance of the support they were receiving and the impact of the suspension of DGF on their activities.

In a statement released by the Executive director of the Bureau Okello Stephen at media center today he said such information will guide and inform the cabinet in their deliberations on this matter.

The NGO bureau has further warned all NGOs to desist from uttering and issuing disputable statements as it will take action against those that continue to do so .

In his statement, Okello further says that as the regulator the NGO bureau has the responsibility to to call to order NGOS that have joined the bandwagon of questioning the integrity of the president’s directive to suspend DGF.

The statement comes after president Yoweri Museveni on January 2nd wrote a letter to the minister of finance Maria Kasaija directing him to immediately suspend the activities of DGF in the country.

However, according to the NGO bureau, DGF has indicated that it has not received any communication from the minister to the effect.

The president also directed cabinet to work with the investigative arms of government to consider the matter with a view of coming up with recommendations for action.

Although the NGO bureau chief Stephen Okello has appreciated the support DGF has extended over the years to both state and none state actors , including the NGO Bureau as some thing added value to national development, he adds this does not stop the state from raising concerns that are bound to destabilize national security.

The Democratic Governance Facility has been the biggest funder of NGOS in Uganda and thousands of Ugandans are likely to loose their jobs.

Some of the NGOs being funded by DGF include Action aid international Uganda, Advocates coalition for development and environment, African center for media excellence, Akina mama wa Afrika, African freedom of information center, African center for treatment and rehabilitation of torture victims, and African leadership institute among others.