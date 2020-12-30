Nicholas Opiyo granted bail

By Sania Babirye

Anti-corruption High court judge Jane Kajuga has granted bail to Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo after spending after spending seven days including Christmas day at Kitalya government prison.

Justice Kajuga has ordered Opiyo to pay 15 million shillings cash while his sureties including Uganda Law society president Pheona Wall, former ULS president Francis Gimara and Namubiru Sylvia director Laspnet have each been ordered to pay 100 million not cash .

He has also been ordered to report before the court registrar every after two weeks, deposit his passport and Laptop.

Opio was remanded to Kitalya government prison on the 24th of December 2020 by the Nakawa chief magistrate court on charges of money laundering.

While granting him bail, Justice Kajuga was in agreement with Opio’s lawyers led by David Mpanga that he had substantial sureties, his a Ugandan citizen with a fixed place of abode at Kazinga zone in Kiwatule Nakawa division in Kampala district and that bail is his constitutional right until proved guilty.

Opiyo heard his bail application proceedings via video conferencing from Kitalya government prison.

Nicholas Opiyo , the Executive Director of Chapter 4 Uganda is charged with money laundering where the state says he received 34,0000 US dollars well knowing the said money was proceeds of a crime .

He allegedly committed the said offence on 8th/October 2020 at one of the local banks at Garden city in Kampala.