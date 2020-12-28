Nicholas Opiyo further remanded to Kitalya

By Sania Babirye

The anti corruption court has further remanded renown Human rights lawyer and Chapter 4 Uganda Executive Director Nicholas Opiyo after failing to hear his bail application.

Grade one Magistrate Moses Nabende informed Opiyo via video conferencing that he has no jurisdiction to entertain of hear his bail application.

He was charged on Thursday with money laundering in which the DPP states that by the virtue of his position as ED Chapter 4 Uganda,he received 340,000 US dollars well knowing that the said funds are proceeds of a crime .

However he could not plead to the offence as it will only be tried and bailable by the High court.

He returns to court on the 11th of January 2021 for further mention of his case