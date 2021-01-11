Nicholas Opiyo’s case adjourned

By Sania Babirye



The Anti-corruption High court has adjourned to the 28th of this month mention of the case in which Human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo is charged with with money laundering.

This is after state informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing asking for more time to finalize them.

However, Opiyo’s lawyers led by David Mpanga have criticized state for falling to commence trial of their client, wondering why they arrested him without evidence.

Opiyo was granted a 15 million cash bail by justice Jane Kajuga on the 30th of December 202o after spending days including Christmas at Kitalya government prison after he was charged and remanded on the 24th of December 2020.

Opiyo was remanded to Kitalya government prison on the 24th of December 2020 by the Nakawa chief magistrate court on charges of money laundering.

Nicholas Opiyo , the Executive Director of Chapter 4 Uganda is charged with money laundering where the state says he received 34,0000 US dollars well knowing the said money was proceeds of a crime .

He allegedly committed the said offence on 8th/October 2020 at one of the local banks at Garden city in Kampala.