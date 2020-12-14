Nigerian singer sent to jail

By Sania Babirye

Nigerian singer Stanley Omah Didia has been remanded to Kitalya on charges of doing a negligent act likely to spread infection of disease- Corona Virus disease. He was jointly charged with Temilade Openyi a female singer, their manager Muliwa Awoniyi who are all residents of Lagos in Nigeria, concert organizers Ivan Ddungu, Kisakye Phillip, Benjamin Kabuura and Salima Kim before Makindye court and denied the charge.

Prosecution alleges that the seven held .a music concert in Kampala over the weekend flouting Ministry of Health guidelines on the spread of COVID-19 disease

More than 200 revelers turned up for the concert without observing the Standard Operating Procedures-SOPs that were set by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of COVID-19

All the seven suspects have however denied one count of doing a neglect act likely to cause the spread of a disease contrary to section 171 of the penal code Act which prosecution’s Getrude Apiyo says eas committed

The Lagos residents and their Ugandan hosts committed the alleged offence on Saturday 12th/December 2020 at Ddungu Resort in Mulungu in Munyonyo Makindye division.

The suspects made an attempt to apply for their release on bail but presiding grade one magistrate Jude Okumu thought it important to first give the state attorney time to study their sureties’ documents.

They will appear again in court on the 16th/December 2020 .

Video excerpts of this concert were posted on social media something that stirred anger among Ugandan artists who were barred from holding musical since March due to COVID-19 prompting police to swing in action.