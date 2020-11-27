Nine ordered to pay fine for moving past curfew time

By Sania Babirye

City hall court has ordered nine people to pay a 200,000 fine or serve a one month imprisonment term for moving during curfew time.

These led by Ali Byamukama have Ben convicted on their own plea of guilty by grade one magistrate Valerian Tuhimbise .

They were charged with disobedience of lawful order issued by President Yoweri Museveni.

Prosecution led by Viola Tusingwire states that all and others still at large on November 23rd 2020 at Kigowa zone in Kampala disobeyed lawful orders or commands duly issued by the president by moving during curfew time.

Court heard that these were arrested at 9:30pm and they are all residents of Kigowa.