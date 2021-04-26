NIRA speaks out on forgeries during National ID applications

By Robert Segawa

The National Identification Registration Authority (NIRA) has admitted there are some individuals acting as brokers who extort money from members of the public seeking national Identity cards.

Addressing the media at Naguru this morning, the NIRA spokesperson Gilbert Kadilo said over 10 suspects have already been arrested for extorting money from members of the public saying that most of them are former NIRA employees or those who participated in the registration exercise for national IDs done in 2015.

Kadilo told journalists that whereas the process of applying for national IDs is a straight one, it requires one to present a letter from their area LC1 chairman and the DISO must append signature. He noted that it is at this stage that brokers get involved in the process to extort money from members of the public but noted that these are not NIRA staff.

The NIRA spokesperson said they have experienced cases of forged letters and stamps from LC1 chairmen and DISOs, noting that these cases are common in the five divisions of Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts of greater Kampala Metropolitan area.

He added that they have started engaging the Ministry of Local Government and the Internal Security Organisation head to see how to sort out the matter.