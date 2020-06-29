Nizeyimana fired over abuse of office

By Sania Babirye

The deputy registrar of the executive and bailiffs division of the high court Deo Nizeyimana has been interdicted for abusing his judicial authority.

According to the interdiction letter written and signed by the chief registrar Tom Chemutai dated 29th june 2020, Nizeyimana has been fired on he orders of the acting chief justice and also deputy chief Justice Alfonse Owinyi Dolo.

In the said letter, Nezeyimana is further accused of producing poor standard of work contrary to the judicial service Regulations and conducting himself in a manner prejudicial to the image,dignity and reputation of the service .

Evidence shows that on the 2nd of June 2020,Nizeyimana issued an ex- pate Garnishee order in a case between Total Uganda ltd and O A Basid ltd where the assistant registrar of the same court had issued an interim order of stay of execution in the same matter on the 2nd of October 2019.

Nizeyimana also is said to have issued the said order in defiance of the chief justice’s directives suspending execution proceedings inline with the National Directives to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The said order was also issued without notifying the respondent.

The chief registrar says his Nizeyimana has been forwarded before the judicial service commission for disciplinary action and ordered to hand over with immediate effect all government property’s and court files to the registrar of the high court.

The letter further states that Nizeyimana will be receiving half salary and is bared from leaving Uganda without the permission of the chief registrar.