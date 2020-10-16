Nominations for the various parliamentary seats continue

By Our reporters

Nominations for aspirants contesting for the directly elected, and woman Member of Parliament in Kampala has ended peacefully. As Capital Radio’s Edwin Muhumuza pitched camp at the Electoral commission registrar’s office in Ntinda , he reports that 14 people have been nominated without any chaos.

Incumbent Peter Mugema Panadol has been nominated as an Independent candidate for the Iganga Municipality MP seat after losing out in the NRM primaries. Police swung into action after the incumbent who lost in the NRM primaries turned up for nomination escorted by a crowd of his supporters which is against the SOP’s set by the electoral commission.

Minister for Trade Amelia Kyambade has been nominated to contest for the seat of member of Parliament for Mawokota.She promises to improve the lives of the youth,through teaching them vocational skills so that they can be able to create their own jobs, bring in clean water and electricity to her voters. Others nominated for the same seat are Hillary Kiyaga commonly known as Dr. Hilderman on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket , Joseph Zimulamugwanya, an independent candidate, and Democratic Party’s Mayinja Tebusweke

Three people have so far been nominated to stand for different constituencies in Sembabule district amid tight security. They are Salim Kiseka independent aspirant for Mawogola north, Joseph Kitayimbwa Ssekabito aspirant for Mawogola north, and Henry Nyanzi of Nation Unity Platform for Mawogola North, On Thursday, 15 people were successfully nominated by the electoral commission to contest for the 5 constituency in district.