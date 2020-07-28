I am not leaving the presidential race- Besigye

By Sania Babirye

Col.Kizza Besigye says he is not ready to leave the race for presidential flag bearer as some members of the public are suggesting .

Besigye says he did not come into the race as a part timer and that until Uganda achieves change , he will never retire from politics.

According to Besigye, everyone is invited in the fight for change on their own and since he brought himself into the struggle,he will leave on his own free will.

He made the remarks while welcoming Erias Lukwago as an FDC member.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat stated that what they have done today will only make the party stronger.